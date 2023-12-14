Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 4.19x. The 36-month beta value for SUZ is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUZ is $13.33, which is $2.79 above than the current price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SUZ on December 14, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has increased by 2.83 when compared to last closing price of 10.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

SUZ’s Market Performance

Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has experienced a 4.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.47% drop in the past month, and a 2.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of 11.93% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 48.88, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.