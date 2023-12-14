Sunopta, Inc. (STKL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) is $8.86, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for STKL is 111.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STKL on December 14, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

STKL) stock’s latest price update

Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.05 compared to its previous closing price of 4.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Reed Anderson – ICR Joseph Ennen – Chief Executive Officer Greg Gaba – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jim Salera – Stephens, Inc. Ryan Meyers – Lake Street Capital Markets Andrew Strelzik – BMO Capital Markets Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallam Capital Group Jon Anderson – William Blair John Baumgartner – Mizuho Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to SunOpta’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

STKL’s Market Performance

Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) has seen a 5.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.64% gain in the past month and a 31.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for STKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.57% for STKL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at 23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, Sunopta, Inc. saw -38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Aug 21. After this action, HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA now owns 201,586 shares of Sunopta, Inc., valued at $198,063 using the latest closing price.

Ennen Joseph, the CEO of Sunopta, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ennen Joseph is holding 1,887,401 shares at $100,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.26 for the present operating margin

+12.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunopta, Inc. stands at -1.02. The total capital return value is set at 4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -9.28, with -2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Sunopta, Inc. (STKL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 46.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.