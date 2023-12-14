SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by analysts is $63.21, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 214.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.10M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SSNC) stock’s latest price update

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 58.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 9.13% in November, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 7.47%, my watchlist beat both with a return of 10.24%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for December offer an average dividend yield of 1.99% and appear to be about 34% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is rocking a cool 11.76% annualized return, beating VIG by 2.36% and SPY by 1.52%.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has experienced a 4.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.91% rise in the past month, and a 7.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.38% for SSNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSNC Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.45. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc saw 14.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from BOULANGER NORMAND A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $55.06 back on Sep 14. After this action, BOULANGER NORMAND A now owns 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $3,303,618 using the latest closing price.

BOULANGER NORMAND A, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $54.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BOULANGER NORMAND A is holding 340,000 shares at $2,184,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.