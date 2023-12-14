So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.89 in comparison to its previous close of 1.23, however, the company has experienced a 16.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2023. So-Young’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) by analysts is $13.26, which is $0.41 above the current market price. The public float for SY is 68.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SY was 110.21K shares.

SY’s Market Performance

SY’s stock has seen a 16.00% increase for the week, with a 35.51% rise in the past month and a 23.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for So-Young International Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.00% for SY’s stock, with a -16.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at 36.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares surge +40.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2095. In addition, So-Young International Inc ADR saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc ADR stands at -5.21. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.58. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on So-Young International Inc ADR (SY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.