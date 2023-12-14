SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Stock Sees a5.35 Increase

The stock of SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has gone up by 3.72% for the week, with a 14.33% rise in the past month and a 19.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.81% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.26% for SMRT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SMRT is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMRT is $4.60, which is $1.25 above than the current price. The public float for SMRT is 166.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on December 14, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

The stock of SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) has increased by 5.35 when compared to last closing price of 3.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Another week, another round of economic data. Yesterday, October job openings in the United States were again revised downward and fell to their lowest number since March 2021, underscoring the idea that the economy is indeed cooling.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMRT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SMRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMRT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMRT Trading at 17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, SmartRent Inc saw 37.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from STROHM BRUCE C, who purchase 44,000 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Nov 20. After this action, STROHM BRUCE C now owns 226,561 shares of SmartRent Inc, valued at $131,120 using the latest closing price.

STROHM BRUCE C, the Director of SmartRent Inc, purchase 41,149 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that STROHM BRUCE C is holding 182,561 shares at $117,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.91 for the present operating margin

+0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc stands at -57.40. The total capital return value is set at -24.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.68. Equity return is now at value -14.53, with -9.88 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.