Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWKS is $102.80, which is -$6.17 below the current price. The public float for SWKS is 159.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on December 14, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)’s stock price has plunge by 2.16relation to previous closing price of 106.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that In the dynamic world of semiconductor stocks, discerning investors are always looking for the next big opportunity. Consequently, the quest for the top semiconductor stocks to buy has never been more intriguing.

SWKS’s Market Performance

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has seen a 8.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.56% gain in the past month and a 9.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.75% for SWKS’s stock, with a 4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWKS Trading at 15.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.32. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 5,289 shares at the price of $94.04 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 19,078 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $497,378 using the latest closing price.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 4,457 shares at $91.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that TERRY ROBERT JOHN is holding 14,045 shares at $408,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.16 for the present operating margin

+44.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.44. Equity return is now at value 17.02, with 11.36 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.88. Total debt to assets is 17.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.