Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPG is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPG is $131.60, which is -$7.66 below the current price. The public float for SPG is 323.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPG on December 14, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

SPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has increased by 3.55 when compared to last closing price of 134.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that The latest trading day saw Simon Property (SPG) settling at $134.49, representing a -0.22% change from its previous close.

SPG’s Market Performance

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has experienced a 5.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.53% rise in the past month, and a 18.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for SPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.66% for SPG’s stock, with a 22.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $129 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPG Trading at 20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +15.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.77. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc. saw 18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who purchase 580 shares at the price of $110.04 back on Sep 29. After this action, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S now owns 49,727 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc., valued at $63,823 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD ALLAN B, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc., purchase 472 shares at $110.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that HUBBARD ALLAN B is holding 31,498 shares at $51,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.08 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at +40.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 73.97, with 6.72 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 77.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.