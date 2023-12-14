Should You Invest in Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Now?

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VIRT is at 0.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRT is $20.11, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 85.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRT on December 14, 2023 was 933.40K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VIRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) has increased by 2.61 when compared to last closing price of 19.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-08 that When she was confirmed by the Senate in a close 2022 vote to fill an unexpired term, Fed Governor Lisa Cook became the first Black woman to have a seat at the table of the U.S. central bank since it was founded in 1913.

VIRT’s Market Performance

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has seen a 9.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.87% gain in the past month and a 11.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for VIRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.81% for VIRT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIRT Trading at 11.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.24. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc saw -1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 442,755 shares of Virtu Financial Inc, valued at $853,150 using the latest closing price.

Molluso Joseph, the Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $17.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Molluso Joseph is holding 358,160 shares at $257,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64. Equity return is now at value 11.94, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.