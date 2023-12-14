Should You Invest in Upwork Inc (UPWK) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UPWK is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UPWK is $16.40, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.04% of that float. The average trading volume for UPWK on December 14, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has increased by 2.88 compared to its previous closing price of 14.26. However, the company has seen a 5.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) now looks like an ideal time to invest in these affordable and promising tech stocks for more upside.

UPWK’s Market Performance

Upwork Inc (UPWK) has seen a 5.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.00% gain in the past month and a 8.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for UPWK’s stock, with a 30.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPWK Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.14. In addition, Upwork Inc saw 40.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Steele Gary, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $13.77 back on Dec 05. After this action, Steele Gary now owns 61,735 shares of Upwork Inc, valued at $206,518 using the latest closing price.

Marie Olivier, the Chief Accounting Officer of Upwork Inc, sale 1,686 shares at $13.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Marie Olivier is holding 4,338 shares at $23,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value 4.44, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upwork Inc (UPWK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.