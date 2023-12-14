Should You Invest in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for THMO is $5.00, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for THMO is 2.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume for THMO on December 14, 2023 was 32.11K shares.

THMO stock's latest price update

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO)’s stock price has decreased by -23.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a -29.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Paula Schwartz – Rx Communications, IR Dr. Chris Xu – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cauble – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sean Lee – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good day.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO’s stock has fallen by -29.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.43% and a quarterly drop of -48.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.79% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.49% for THMO stock, with a simple moving average of -61.50% for the last 200 days.

THMO Trading at -40.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -37.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO fell by -28.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8880. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc saw -80.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THMO starting from Xu Xiaochun, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 17. After this action, Xu Xiaochun now owns 327,121 shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc, valued at $612,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.08 for the present operating margin

+22.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc stands at -107.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.36. Equity return is now at value -296.97, with -79.94 for asset returns.

Based on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO), the company’s capital structure generated 247.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.22. Total debt to assets is 54.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.