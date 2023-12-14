Should You Invest in Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI) Now?

Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ: NUBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 129.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NUBI is at 0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUBI is 3.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for NUBI on December 14, 2023 was 29.72K shares.

NUBI) stock’s latest price update

Nubia Brand International Corp (NASDAQ: NUBI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.09 in relation to its previous close of 10.51. However, the company has experienced a -10.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NUBI’s Market Performance

Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI) has experienced a -10.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.46% drop in the past month, and a -8.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for NUBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.85% for NUBI’s stock, with a -7.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUBI Trading at -11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUBI fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Nubia Brand International Corp saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUBI

The total capital return value is set at -1.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.41 for asset returns.

Based on Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nubia Brand International Corp (NUBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.