Should You Invest in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Now?

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EVRI is at 2.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EVRI is $16.67, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for EVRI is 83.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume for EVRI on December 14, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

EVRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has increased by 3.82 when compared to last closing price of 10.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Hills – Vice President Investor Relations Randy Taylor – Chief Executive Officer Mark Labay – Chief Financial Officer Kate Lowenhar-Fisher – General Counsel Dean Ehrlich – Games Business Leader Darren Simmons – FinTech Business Leader Conference Call Participants Jeff Stantial – Stifel Barry Jonas – Truist Securities Chad Beynon – Macquarie George Sutton – Craig Hallam John Davis – Raymond James Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Everi Holdings 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI’s stock has risen by 8.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly drop of -27.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Everi Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.30% for EVRI stock, with a simple moving average of -23.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $28 based on the research report published on April 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EVRI Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc saw -24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from TAYLOR RANDY L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 29. After this action, TAYLOR RANDY L now owns 522,622 shares of Everi Holdings Inc, valued at $71,350 using the latest closing price.

Rumbolz Michael D, the Executive Chairman of Everi Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Rumbolz Michael D is holding 1,058,320 shares at $71,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+61.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc stands at +15.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 47.22, with 6.18 for asset returns.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 459.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 52.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.