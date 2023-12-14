Should You Invest in Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Now?

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BRBR is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRBR is $55.29, which is -$1.4 below the current market price. The public float for BRBR is 129.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for BRBR on December 14, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.54 in relation to its previous close of 55.83. However, the company has experienced a 4.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-05 that Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; Breakfast provides fuel to get your day started, and you have all day to burn those calories. It’s a consumer staple of everyday life practiced by millions of people.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR’s stock has risen by 4.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.44% and a quarterly rise of 36.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Bellring Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.35% for BRBR’s stock, with a 46.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $60 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRBR Trading at 21.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +22.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.43. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw 121.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.28 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 52.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.76 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.