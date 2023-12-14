Should You Invest in APi Group Corporation (APG) Now?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APG is $34.00, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for APG is 153.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume for APG on December 14, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

APG) stock’s latest price update

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG)’s stock price has surge by 1.97relation to previous closing price of 31.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Investors with an interest in Business – Services stocks have likely encountered both APi (APG) and Affirm Holdings (AFRM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

APG’s Market Performance

APi Group Corporation (APG) has seen a 6.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.98% gain in the past month and a 18.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for APG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.60% for APG’s stock, with a 25.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for APG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $29 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APG Trading at 15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APG rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.29. In addition, APi Group Corporation saw 70.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APG starting from ASHKEN IAN G H, who sale 166,666 shares at the price of $27.30 back on Nov 06. After this action, ASHKEN IAN G H now owns 4,606,000 shares of APi Group Corporation, valued at $4,549,982 using the latest closing price.

LILLIE JAMES E, the Director of APi Group Corporation, sale 166,666 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that LILLIE JAMES E is holding 4,057,632 shares at $4,548,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for APi Group Corporation stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.48. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on APi Group Corporation (APG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.87. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APi Group Corporation (APG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.