ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 88.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ServiceNow Inc (NOW) by analysts is $670.24, which is -$22.05 below the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of NOW was 1.18M shares.

NOW) stock’s latest price update

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.98 compared to its previous closing price of 715.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that The stocks of long-neglected small companies are finally showing signs of life as the market rally broadens. But these tiny companies still remain vastly undervalued.

NOW’s Market Performance

ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has experienced a -0.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.04% rise in the past month, and a 18.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for NOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for NOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $682.82. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 76.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Chamberlain Paul Edward, who sale 135 shares at the price of $682.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Chamberlain Paul Edward now owns 10,744 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $92,070 using the latest closing price.

Smith Paul John, the Chief Commercial Officer of ServiceNow Inc, sale 752 shares at $672.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Smith Paul John is holding 1,795 shares at $505,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.