Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) is $25.71, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for SRRK is 55.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRRK on December 14, 2023 was 822.35K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.24 compared to its previous closing price of 18.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Rushmie Nofsinger – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs Jay Backstrom – Chief Executive Officer Mo Qatanani – Head of Research. Ted Myles – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Yee – Jefferies Allison Bratzel – Piper Sandler Tessa Romero – JPMorgan Srikripa Devarakonda – Truist Securities Etzer Darout – BMO Capital Markets Andres Maldonado – H.C.Wainwright Ernesto Rodriguez-Dumont – Cowen Rushmie Nofsinger Good morning.

SRRK’s Market Performance

SRRK’s stock has risen by 22.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 97.06% and a quarterly rise of 212.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.70% for Scholar Rock Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.33% for SRRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 133.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 76.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +76.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +192.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +22.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw 115.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from Myles Edward H, who sale 24,914 shares at the price of $17.53 back on Dec 07. After this action, Myles Edward H now owns 168,784 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $436,820 using the latest closing price.

Myles Edward H, the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, sale 35,007 shares at $12.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Myles Edward H is holding 168,784 shares at $438,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -68.96, with -49.59 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.