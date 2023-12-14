Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a 31.58% gain in the past month, and a 70.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for RCKY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.96% for RCKY’s stock, with a 39.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) Right Now?

Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RCKY is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RCKY is $18.00, which is -$11.08 below the current market price. The public float for RCKY is 6.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.32% of that float. The average trading volume for RCKY on December 14, 2023 was 54.77K shares.

RCKY) stock’s latest price update

Rocky Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: RCKY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.66 compared to its previous closing price of 30.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry looks poised for growth on product innovation, robust demand trends and digital growth amid elevated operating and input costs. Companies like RCKY, NKE, ADDYY and SKX are positioned well.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RCKY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCKY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCKY Trading at 42.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares surge +20.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKY fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.95. In addition, Rocky Brands, Inc saw 23.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKY starting from Moore Robert Burton Jr., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Dec 11. After this action, Moore Robert Burton Jr. now owns 28,258 shares of Rocky Brands, Inc, valued at $124,459 using the latest closing price.

LOVELAND CURTIS A, the Assistant Secretary of Rocky Brands, Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that LOVELAND CURTIS A is holding 98,039 shares at $122,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+36.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocky Brands, Inc stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 9.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY), the company’s capital structure generated 124.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.45. Total debt to assets is 45.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocky Brands, Inc (RCKY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.