Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has seen a 0.61% increase in the past week, with a -4.77% drop in the past month, and a -21.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for RELY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.02% for RELY’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Remitly Global Inc (RELY) is $29.29, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 130.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELY on December 14, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.54 in relation to its previous close of 19.48. However, the company has experienced a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Remitly beat top-line estimates in its Q3 report but missed on the bottom line. The company raised its guidance for the full year.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RELY Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.93. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 72.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Chung Bora, who sale 11,051 shares at the price of $19.06 back on Dec 08. After this action, Chung Bora now owns 80,000 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $210,662 using the latest closing price.

Oppenheimer Matthew B., the Chief Executive Officer of Remitly Global Inc, sale 10,416 shares at $18.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Oppenheimer Matthew B. is holding 4,740,517 shares at $197,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.