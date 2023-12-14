Real-Time Update: Textron Inc. (TXT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Textron Inc. (TXT) has seen a 2.81% increase in the past week, with a 3.56% gain in the past month, and a 3.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for TXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for TXT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Right Now?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Textron Inc. (TXT) by analysts is $87.98, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 194.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TXT was 1.40M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has surged by 1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 77.43, but the company has seen a 2.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors interested in stocks from the Aerospace – Defense sector have probably already heard of Textron (TXT) and Airbus Group (EADSY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $73 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at 2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.15. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 9,353 shares at the price of $75.10 back on Oct 27. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 4,517 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $702,448 using the latest closing price.

CLARK R KERRY, the Director of Textron Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that CLARK R KERRY is holding 13,870 shares at $376,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 13.72, with 5.85 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Textron Inc. (TXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.