Real-Time Update: Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, KGS stock has gone up by 0.89%, with a monthly gain of 1.97% and a quarterly surge of 0.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Kodiak Gas Services Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for KGS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) Right Now?

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) is $24.22, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for KGS is 18.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KGS on December 14, 2023 was 336.43K shares.

KGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) has increased by 1.34 when compared to last closing price of 17.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that While enterprises with diminutive market capitalizations tend to be high-risk, high-reward ventures, you can shift the odds in your favor with small-cap stocks with buy ratings. Thanks to the nod from Wall Street experts, you can feel a little bit more comfortable with the speculative step that you’re taking.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KGS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KGS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $23 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KGS Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGS rose by +0.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.08. In addition, Kodiak Gas Services Inc saw 15.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KGS starting from Bonno Terry, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $18.45 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bonno Terry now owns 22,375 shares of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, valued at $73,809 using the latest closing price.

McKee Robert Michael, the President & CEO of Kodiak Gas Services Inc, purchase 12,830 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that McKee Robert Michael is holding 16,180 shares at $231,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.25 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kodiak Gas Services Inc stands at +15.01. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.69.

Based on Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,191.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.26. Total debt to assets is 74.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,190.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.15.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.