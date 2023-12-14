Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has seen a -12.50% decrease in the past week, with a -18.33% drop in the past month, and a -63.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for RGF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.29% for RGF’s stock, with a -58.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGF is 0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) is $6.33, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for RGF is 11.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On December 14, 2023, RGF’s average trading volume was 165.93K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.16 in comparison to its previous close of 1.55, however, the company has experienced a -12.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Shamari Benton – Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis Bryan Freeman – Executive Chairman & Chairperson of Board of Directors Jerry Law – Chief Executive Officer Akshay Jagdale – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeff Van Sinderen – B. Riley Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to The Real Good Food’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

RGF Trading at -32.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF fell by -12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7770. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -77.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Freeman Bryan T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Nov 28. After this action, Freeman Bryan T. now owns 43,809 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $19,100 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the See Explanation of Responses of Real Good Food Company Inc, purchase 110,000 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Kanen David is holding 1,239,020 shares at $258,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Real Good Food Company Inc stands at -7.76. The total capital return value is set at -45.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.24. Equity return is now at value -46.52, with -11.03 for asset returns.

Based on Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF), the company’s capital structure generated 309.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.57. Total debt to assets is 82.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.