Ready Capital Corp (RC) Stock Experiences 16.15% Monthly Change

In the past week, RC stock has gone up by 9.57%, with a monthly gain of 16.15% and a quarterly surge of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Ready Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.34% for RC’s stock, with a 7.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) is above average at 4.84x. The 36-month beta value for RC is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RC is $11.38, which is $0.16 above than the current price. The public float for RC is 170.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of RC on December 14, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.89 in comparison to its previous close of 10.80, however, the company has experienced a 9.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Each share has a yield of at least 12%, or will after the call date passes. Most are common shares, including one I haven’t published anything positive about in a very long time. Discount to book value is a huge factor in evaluating the potential upside. We want shares that can see prices rally in addition to a big yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RC Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw 1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corp stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 14.91, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corp (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.