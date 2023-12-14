Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 57.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Rapid7 (RPD) introduces a first-of-a-kind AI-based Cloud Anomaly Detection solution for public cloud environments.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rapid7 Inc (RPD) is $54.73, which is -$3.45 below the current market price. The public float for RPD is 59.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPD on December 14, 2023 was 687.23K shares.

RPD’s Market Performance

RPD’s stock has seen a 4.00% increase for the week, with a 8.99% rise in the past month and a 26.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for Rapid7 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.15% for RPD’s stock, with a 23.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPD Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.61. In addition, Rapid7 Inc saw 71.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Burton Andrew F., who sale 38,577 shares at the price of $52.47 back on Nov 20. After this action, Burton Andrew F. now owns 241,038 shares of Rapid7 Inc, valued at $2,024,007 using the latest closing price.

Brown Marc Evan, the Director of Rapid7 Inc, sale 11,601 shares at $47.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Brown Marc Evan is holding 32,564 shares at $551,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rapid7 Inc (RPD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.