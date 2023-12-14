Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Rain Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 1.18, but the company has seen a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-16 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer traders huge upside potential but also carry significant risks. One strategy used by some investors to identify promising penny stocks is tracking insider trading activity through SEC filings.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) by analysts is $1.33, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for RAIN is 20.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of RAIN was 163.01K shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

RAIN stock saw an increase of 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.73% and a quarterly increase of 44.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for RAIN stock, with a simple moving average of -62.52% for the last 200 days.

RAIN Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1057. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc saw -85.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from TANG KEVIN C, who purchase 131,631 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Oct 13. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 4,024,486 shares of Rain Oncology Inc, valued at $130,315 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Rain Oncology Inc, purchase 77,702 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 3,892,855 shares at $76,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -97.04, with -81.79 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.