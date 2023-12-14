Quantum Corp (QMCO) Stock Showcases -9.16% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Quantum Corp (QMCO) has seen a 7.76% increase in the past week, with a -37.28% drop in the past month, and a -62.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.56% for QMCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.16% for QMCO’s stock, with a -65.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is 2.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Corp (QMCO) is $1.50, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 80.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On December 14, 2023, QMCO’s average trading volume was 339.98K shares.

QMCO) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO)’s stock price has soared by 14.86 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Quantum Corp. (QMCO) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

QMCO Trading at -36.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares sank -34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2998. In addition, Quantum Corp saw -74.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 5,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Nov 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 221,887 shares of Quantum Corp, valued at $2,586 using the latest closing price.

Lerner James J, the President & CEO of Quantum Corp, sale 36,045 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Lerner James J is holding 1,704,908 shares at $21,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corp stands at -9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Corp (QMCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.