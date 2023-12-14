PVH Corp (PVH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 111.27. However, the company has seen a 8.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that PVH Corp. has been showing strong gross and EBIT margin gains in North America. The company is taking a defensive approach to inventory and expects higher profitability in Q4 despite a decline in sales. Given its strong execution, I’m raising my rating on the stock to “Buy.”

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PVH is 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PVH is $114.56, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for PVH is 59.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PVH on December 14, 2023 was 896.35K shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH’s stock has seen a 8.21% increase for the week, with a 48.18% rise in the past month and a 41.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for PVH Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.22% for PVH stock, with a simple moving average of 36.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $126 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PVH Trading at 36.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.32% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +38.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH rose by +8.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.31. In addition, PVH Corp saw 59.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FULLER JULIE, who sale 14,290 shares at the price of $108.75 back on Dec 08. After this action, FULLER JULIE now owns 16,191 shares of PVH Corp, valued at $1,554,038 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER MARK D, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of PVH Corp, sale 2,077 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that FISCHER MARK D is holding 28,579 shares at $213,931 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for PVH Corp stands at +2.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on PVH Corp (PVH), the company’s capital structure generated 76.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.38. Total debt to assets is 32.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PVH Corp (PVH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.