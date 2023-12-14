Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) is $1.96, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for PRPL is 99.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRPL on December 14, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

PRPL) stock’s latest price update

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: PRPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.73 in comparison to its previous close of 1.02, however, the company has experienced a 0.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Cody McAlester – Investor Relations Rob DeMartini – Chief Executive Officer Todd Vogensen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brad Thomas – KeyBanc Capital Markets Seth Basham – Wedbush Securities Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Bobby Griffin – Raymond James Atul Maheswari – UBS Keith Hughes – Truist Securities Matt Koranda – ROTH MKM Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Purple Innovation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

PRPL’s Market Performance

PRPL’s stock has risen by 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 90.16% and a quarterly drop of -48.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.22% for Purple Innovation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.81% for PRPL’s stock, with a -49.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for PRPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PRPL Trading at 16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares surge +86.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPL rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8568. In addition, Purple Innovation Inc saw -75.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPL starting from DICAMILLO GARY T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Aug 28. After this action, DICAMILLO GARY T now owns 158,478 shares of Purple Innovation Inc, valued at $22,182 using the latest closing price.

McGarvey Casey Kale, the Chief Legal Officer of Purple Innovation Inc, purchase 22,300 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that McGarvey Casey Kale is holding 108,436 shares at $63,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

+36.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Purple Innovation Inc stands at -15.58. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -87.85, with -30.78 for asset returns.

Based on Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL), the company’s capital structure generated 85.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.22. Total debt to assets is 35.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.