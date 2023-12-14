Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.64 in comparison to its previous close of 62.61, however, the company has experienced a 4.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Higher non-interest income, no provisions and robust loan and deposit balance aid Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) Q3 earnings while a decline in NII and rise in expenses act as spoilsport.

Is It Worth Investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is above average at 12.95x. The 36-month beta value for PB is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PB is $65.09, which is $0.2 above than the current price. The public float for PB is 89.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of PB on December 14, 2023 was 626.39K shares.

PB’s Market Performance

PB’s stock has seen a 4.11% increase for the week, with a 17.32% rise in the past month and a 14.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.99% for PB’s stock, with a 9.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PB Trading at 14.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PB rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.95. In addition, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. saw -10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PB starting from LORD L. JACK, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $62.94 back on Dec 11. After this action, LORD L. JACK now owns 31,025 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., valued at $132,174 using the latest closing price.

LORD L. JACK, the Director of Prosperity Bancshares Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $62.04 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that LORD L. JACK is holding 33,125 shares at $310,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stands at +42.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.77, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.