Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.04 in relation to its previous close of 58.62. However, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-11 that Alphabet recently released its new Google Gemini AI model. Procore is introducing a copilot to improve efficiency.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PCOR is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PCOR is $68.33, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 126.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume for PCOR on December 14, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR’s stock has seen a 2.16% increase for the week, with a 16.77% rise in the past month and a -3.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for Procore Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.11% for PCOR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.72% for the last 200 days.

PCOR Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.28. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Griffith William J.G., who sale 30,526 shares at the price of $59.57 back on Dec 11. After this action, Griffith William J.G. now owns 4,522,245 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $1,818,519 using the latest closing price.

ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II,, the 10% Owner of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 17,123 shares at $59.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, is holding 5,777,024 shares at $1,020,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.