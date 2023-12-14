Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) by analysts is $19.00, which is $10.2 above the current market price. The public float for PRME is 33.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.04% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PRME was 540.17K shares.

PRME) stock’s latest price update

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME)’s stock price has soared by 16.25 in relation to previous closing price of 7.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that AI isn’t just revolutionizing biotech; it’s reinventing it. From predicting diseases to accelerating drug discovery, AI is turning data into medical gold, reshaping how we approach healthcare innovation. AI is turbocharging techniques like CRISPR and Prime Editing, opening doors to previously unimaginable genetic breakthroughs. In the AI-enhanced biotech arena, traditional valuation metrics are old news. Speed, efficiency, and the ability to leapfrog development stages redefine how we value these trailblazing firms.

PRME’s Market Performance

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has seen a 4.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.03% gain in the past month and a -30.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.61% for PRME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.70% for PRME’s stock, with a -26.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRME Trading at 19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +24.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc saw -52.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc, valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc, sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -93.70, with -75.60 for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.