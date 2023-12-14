Pitney Bowes, Inc.’s (PBI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PBI stock has gone up by 3.85%, with a monthly gain of 10.20% and a quarterly surge of 31.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Pitney Bowes, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PBI is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBI is $6.00, which is $1.68 above than the current price. The public float for PBI is 153.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PBI on December 14, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has plunge by 5.37relation to previous closing price of 4.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that As 2024 approaches, seizing opportunities in select penny stocks becomes a strategy many may consider. Now, amidst the vast array of penny stocks, only a fraction stands out as potentially promising investments.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 13.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Pitney Bowes, Inc. saw 13.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes, Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 10.97, with -3.45 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,252.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.70. Total debt to assets is 54.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,092.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.