Phreesia Inc (PHR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHR is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Phreesia Inc (PHR) is $27.00, which is $5.97 above the current market price. The public float for PHR is 52.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On December 14, 2023, PHR’s average trading volume was 652.36K shares.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR)’s stock price has plunge by 5.10relation to previous closing price of 20.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Balaji Gandhi – Chief Financial Officer Chaim Indig – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Ryan Daniels – William Blair Vishal Patel – Piper Sandler Glen Santangelo – Jefferies Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Daniel Grosslight – Citi Scott Schoenhaus – KeyBanc Ryan MacDonald – Needham & Company Jeff Garro – Stephens Tom Kelliher – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Phreesia Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

PHR’s Market Performance

Phreesia Inc (PHR) has experienced a 17.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.04% rise in the past month, and a 4.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for PHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.81% for PHR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $37 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHR Trading at 32.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +33.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, Phreesia Inc saw -35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from Gunzburg Janet, who sale 298 shares at the price of $13.38 back on Nov 01. After this action, Gunzburg Janet now owns 40,697 shares of Phreesia Inc, valued at $3,988 using the latest closing price.

Indig Chaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Phreesia Inc, sale 3,295 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Indig Chaim is holding 1,241,996 shares at $54,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.85 for the present operating margin

+50.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc stands at -62.71. The total capital return value is set at -48.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.14. Equity return is now at value -49.32, with -37.38 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Phreesia Inc (PHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.