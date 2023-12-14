Personalis Inc (PSNL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSNL is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Personalis Inc (PSNL) is $4.70, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for PSNL is 39.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On December 14, 2023, PSNL’s average trading volume was 476.50K shares.

PSNL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) has increased by 12.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Corner – IR Chris Hall – CEO and President Aaron Tachibana – CFO and COO Rich Chen – Chief Medical Officer and EVP, Research and Development Conference Call Participants Patrick Donnelly – Citi Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Mark Massaro – VTIG Swayampakula Ramakanth – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Personalis Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

PSNL’s Market Performance

PSNL’s stock has fallen by -5.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.84% and a quarterly rise of 0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.14% for Personalis Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.67% for PSNL’s stock, with a -26.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PSNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSNL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNL Trading at 16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +18.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4205. In addition, Personalis Inc saw -29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Moore Stephen Michael, who sale 1,722 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Nov 16. After this action, Moore Stephen Michael now owns 78,396 shares of Personalis Inc, valued at $1,791 using the latest closing price.

Tachibana Aaron, the CFO and COO of Personalis Inc, sale 1,344 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Tachibana Aaron is holding 191,984 shares at $1,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-177.61 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Personalis Inc stands at -174.20. The total capital return value is set at -36.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.30. Equity return is now at value -57.31, with -41.43 for asset returns.

Based on Personalis Inc (PSNL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.35. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Personalis Inc (PSNL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.