Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) has dropped by -5.43 compared to previous close of 1.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-10 that PVL recently reduced its monthly distribution by 66% due to the recent collapse of the price of natural gas. Despite the drastic distribution cut, the stock is still offering a forward distribution yield of 9.1%.

Is It Worth Investing in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) is above average at 4.14x. The 36-month beta value for PVL is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PVL is $2.00, The public float for PVL is 23.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of PVL on December 14, 2023 was 104.61K shares.

PVL’s Market Performance

PVL stock saw a decrease of -9.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.90% for PVL’s stock, with a -25.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PVL Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVL fell by -9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9585. In addition, Permianville Royalty Trust saw -44.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVL starting from PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 400 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Aug 15. After this action, PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC now owns 7,363,961 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust, valued at $1,188 using the latest closing price.

PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of Permianville Royalty Trust, sale 13,936 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that PERMIANVILLE HOLDINGS LLC is holding 7,364,361 shares at $41,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.80 for the present operating margin

+94.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permianville Royalty Trust stands at +89.66. The total capital return value is set at 21.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.44. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 23.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.