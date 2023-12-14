Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.91 in comparison to its previous close of 3.91, InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Small-caps are having a rough year. Just take a look at the Russell 2000 stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Right Now?

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) by analysts is $7.25, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for PRM is 145.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PRM was 1.47M shares.

PRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month, and a -28.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for PRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for PRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.25 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRM Trading at 13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -54.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.08 for the present operating margin

+24.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions SA stands at +25.45. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.92. Total debt to assets is 32.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.