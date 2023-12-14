Pentair plc (PNR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is above average at 22.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pentair plc (PNR) is $74.69, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for PNR is 164.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNR on December 14, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

PNR stock's latest price update

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.95relation to previous closing price of 67.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Pentair’s (PNR) latest dividend hike takes its dividend yield from 1.31% to 1.37%.

PNR’s Market Performance

PNR’s stock has risen by 3.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.51% and a quarterly rise of 2.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Pentair plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.15% for PNR’s stock, with a 11.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNR Trading at 9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNR rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.95. In addition, Pentair plc saw 52.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNR starting from GLENN T MICHAEL, who sale 2,260 shares at the price of $64.40 back on Dec 01. After this action, GLENN T MICHAEL now owns 27,893 shares of Pentair plc, valued at $145,544 using the latest closing price.

Rolchigo Philip M., the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of Pentair plc, sale 4,000 shares at $60.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Rolchigo Philip M. is holding 18,535 shares at $243,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

+33.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pentair plc stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 15.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.43. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.91 for asset returns.

Based on Pentair plc (PNR), the company’s capital structure generated 88.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.97. Total debt to assets is 37.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pentair plc (PNR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.