Owens Corning (OC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owens Corning (OC) is $148.04, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 88.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OC on December 14, 2023 was 808.96K shares.

OC) stock’s latest price update

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.12 in relation to its previous close of 143.16. However, the company has experienced a 5.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Owens Corning (OC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

OC’s Market Performance

Owens Corning (OC) has seen a 5.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.82% gain in the past month and a 4.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for OC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.96% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $180 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.19. In addition, Owens Corning saw 71.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from MORRIS W HOWARD, who sale 350 shares at the price of $122.05 back on Nov 06. After this action, MORRIS W HOWARD now owns 41,045 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $42,718 using the latest closing price.

Fister Todd W, the President, Insulation of Owens Corning, sale 5,375 shares at $136.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Fister Todd W is holding 26,067 shares at $732,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.