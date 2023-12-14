Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OMC is $90.40, which is $6.47 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 195.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume for OMC on December 14, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

OMC) stock’s latest price update

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 83.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Omnicom (OMC) has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC’s stock has risen by 2.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.86% and a quarterly rise of 7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Omnicom Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.39% for OMC’s stock, with a -1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $88 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.69. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc. saw 2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 587 shares at the price of $78.70 back on Nov 15. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,664 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc., valued at $46,200 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group, Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $76.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 30,014 shares at $252,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.71, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.