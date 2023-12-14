The price-to-earnings ratio for Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) is 11.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OLN is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Olin Corp. (OLN) is $53.18, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for OLN is 121.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On December 14, 2023, OLN’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corp. (NYSE: OLN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.21 in relation to its previous close of 47.98. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Thanks to the reality TV program Doomsday Preppers and notorious conspiracy theorists like Alex Jones, the concept surrounding consumer staples stocks aligned with the principles of a prepper portfolio may arouse chuckles, if not ridicule. I get it. The whole idea of prepping has been characterized under the framework of buffoonery.

OLN’s Market Performance

Olin Corp. (OLN) has experienced a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.29% rise in the past month, and a -0.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for OLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for OLN’s stock, with a -3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.04. In addition, Olin Corp. saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 800 shares at the price of $55.39 back on Aug 18. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 27,651 shares of Olin Corp., valued at $44,313 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corp., sale 8,000 shares at $58.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 27,651 shares at $467,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corp. stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 24.76, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corp. (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Olin Corp. (OLN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.