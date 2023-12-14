Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NRIX stock has gone up by 5.26%, with a monthly gain of 42.86% and a quarterly surge of 1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.18% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.88% for NRIX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRIX is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRIX is $26.58, which is $17.58 above the current price. The public float for NRIX is 44.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRIX on December 14, 2023 was 588.00K shares.

NRIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) has increased by 7.02 when compared to last closing price of 8.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that it will host a live webcast to review clinical data from the Phase 1 clinical trials of its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader programs, NX-5945 and NX-2127, which are being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, at 8:30 p.m. PST (11:30 p.m. EST) on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NRIX Trading at 44.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares surge +40.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.17. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc saw -18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Hansen Gwenn, who sale 1,633 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Oct 31. After this action, Hansen Gwenn now owns 33,529 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, valued at $8,487 using the latest closing price.

Ring Christine, the Chief Legal Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,232 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ring Christine is holding 15,263 shares at $6,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-476.01 for the present operating margin

+72.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stands at -466.93. The total capital return value is set at -54.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.52. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -38.75 for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.