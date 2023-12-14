NL Industries, Inc. (NL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NL Industries, Inc. (NL) is $5.00, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for NL is 8.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NL on December 14, 2023 was 19.06K shares.

NL) stock’s latest price update

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL)’s stock price has dropped by -6.21 in relation to previous closing price of 5.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that NL Industries is an undiscovered high-yield dividend company with strong fundamentals and zero debt. The company operates through its majority-owned subsidiary CompX International, which manufactures security products and recreational marine components. NL Industries has a positive outlook, with its subsidiary’s business expected to grow and its minority stake in Kronos Worldwide also showing positive long-term prospects.

NL’s Market Performance

NL’s stock has risen by 0.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.47% and a quarterly rise of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for NL Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for NL’s stock, with a -10.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on May 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NL Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NL rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, NL Industries, Inc. saw -26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.77 for the present operating margin

+29.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NL Industries, Inc. stands at +20.32. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value -4.39, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Based on NL Industries, Inc. (NL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NL Industries, Inc. (NL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.