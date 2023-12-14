NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) by analysts is $5.25, which is $4.43 above the current market price. The public float for NRSN is 9.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of NRSN was 786.75K shares.

NRSN) stock’s latest price update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN)’s stock price has plunge by 21.32relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that – Last patient completed the double-blind segment of PARADIGM, a Phase 2b ALS Trial – Clinical efficacy top-line results from PARADIGM expected in December 2023 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.

NRSN’s Market Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has seen a 3.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 68.37% gain in the past month and a -6.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.98% for NRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for NRSN’s stock, with a -33.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NRSN Trading at 29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares surge +55.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8186. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw -32.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

The total capital return value is set at -162.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.67. Equity return is now at value -300.13, with -157.09 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.