Nephros Inc (NEPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Nephros Inc (NASDAQ: NEPH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nephros Inc (NEPH) is $4.50, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for NEPH is 9.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEPH on December 14, 2023 was 13.14K shares.

NEPH’s Market Performance

NEPH stock saw an increase of 47.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 52.88% and a quarterly increase of 107.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.13% for Nephros Inc (NEPH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.04% for NEPH’s stock, with a 108.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NEPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12.50 based on the research report published on January 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NEPH Trading at 67.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.10% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +52.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEPH rose by +47.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +158.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Nephros Inc saw 174.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEPH starting from Banks Robert R. Jr., who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Dec 07. After this action, Banks Robert R. Jr. now owns 20,000 shares of Nephros Inc, valued at $39,647 using the latest closing price.

Banks Robert R. Jr., the President and CEO of Nephros Inc, purchase 1,901 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Banks Robert R. Jr. is holding 2,000 shares at $3,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.46 for the present operating margin

+44.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nephros Inc stands at -45.64. The total capital return value is set at -33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.21. Equity return is now at value -22.92, with -15.37 for asset returns.

Based on Nephros Inc (NEPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.35. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nephros Inc (NEPH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.