National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) Stock: A 11.08% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has seen a 5.38% increase in the past week, with a 26.79% gain in the past month, and a 10.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for NSA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.08% for NSA’s stock, with a 7.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Right Now?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is $34.58, which is -$3.61 below the current market price. The public float for NSA is 76.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSA on December 14, 2023 was 805.27K shares.

NSA) stock’s latest price update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.32 compared to its previous closing price of 36.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSA Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +15.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.63. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw 5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,027,726 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $237,250 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Vice Chairperson of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 10,000 shares at $35.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 4,029,626 shares at $359,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.92 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.