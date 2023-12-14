MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) is $2.38, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for MPLN is 287.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPLN on December 14, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

MPLN) stock’s latest price update

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN)’s stock price has plunge by 5.34relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled services to healthcare-related organizations in the US. The company has created a new service division with its Data and Decision Science group. With continued expected revenue contraction in 2023 and a full valuation of the stock, my outlook on MultiPlan remains a neutral, or Hold.

MPLN’s Market Performance

MPLN’s stock has risen by 6.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.81% and a quarterly drop of -13.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for MultiPlan Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for MPLN’s stock, with a -8.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MPLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPLN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MPLN Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLN rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3035. In addition, MultiPlan Corp saw 20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.95 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for MultiPlan Corp stands at -53.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.30. Equity return is now at value -33.94, with -9.32 for asset returns.

Based on MultiPlan Corp (MPLN), the company’s capital structure generated 267.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.76. Total debt to assets is 63.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.