Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA)’s stock price has soared by 4.62 in relation to previous closing price of 14.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Mueller Water Products (MWA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.10 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc (NYSE: MWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MWA is $15.50, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for MWA is 153.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for MWA on December 14, 2023 was 845.75K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

The stock of Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has seen a 8.32% increase in the past week, with a 10.35% rise in the past month, and a 13.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for MWA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.42% for MWA’s stock, with a 6.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWA Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc saw 36.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 13,269 shares at the price of $13.08 back on Sep 12. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 392,502 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc, valued at $173,531 using the latest closing price.

Takeuchi Kenji, the SVP Water Management Solutions of Mueller Water Products Inc, sale 1,855 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Takeuchi Kenji is holding 28,209 shares at $26,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 12.38, with 5.69 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 70.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.