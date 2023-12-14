Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) has jumped by 5.16 compared to previous close of 181.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Technology stocks woke up from their mini slumber on Thursday.

Is It Worth Investing in Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) by analysts is $214.79, which is $23.93 above the current market price. The public float for MNDY is 27.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.72% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MNDY was 854.00K shares.

MNDY’s Market Performance

MNDY stock saw an increase of 9.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.60% and a quarterly increase of 16.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.49% for MNDY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNDY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MNDY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNDY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $170 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNDY Trading at 23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.89. In addition, Monday.Com Ltd saw 56.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monday.Com Ltd stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -2.22, with -1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.