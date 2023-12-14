Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: UTRS) has increased by 13.64 when compared to last closing price of 2.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Corner – IR Todd Usen – President & CEO Joel Jung – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Minerva Surgical Q2 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: UTRS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) by analysts is $3.00, which is $0.5 above the current market price. UTRS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of UTRS was 33.70K shares.

UTRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) has seen a 11.88% increase in the past week, with a 17.37% rise in the past month, and a -37.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.88% for UTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.65% for UTRS’s stock, with a -40.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UTRS Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.81%, as shares surge +49.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc saw -44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc stands at -67.83. The total capital return value is set at -57.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.51. Equity return is now at value -160.07, with -42.72 for asset returns.

Based on Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 231.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.79. Total debt to assets is 57.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.