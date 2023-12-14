Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has gone up by 23.12% for the week, with a 26.42% rise in the past month and a -32.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.11% for MLYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.90% for MLYS’s stock, with a -36.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) is $35.00, which is $26.96 above the current market price. The public float for MLYS is 18.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MLYS on December 14, 2023 was 179.71K shares.

MLYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS) has jumped by 13.40 compared to previous close of 7.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Mineralys Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Dan Ferry – LifeSci Advisors Jon Congleton – Chief Executive Officer Adam Levy – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer David Rodman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Michael DiFiore – Evercore ISI Greg Harrison – Bank of America Jack Padovano – Stifel Seamus Fernandez – Guggenheim Securities Mohit Bansal – Wells Fargo Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Mineralys Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of MLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLYS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MLYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLYS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MLYS Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLYS rose by +23.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc saw -56.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLYS starting from Congleton Jon, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $5.97 back on Nov 22. After this action, Congleton Jon now owns 1,049,068 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,356 using the latest closing price.

Congleton Jon, the Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, purchase 2,250 shares at $12.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Congleton Jon is holding 1,044,818 shares at $27,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLYS

The total capital return value is set at -55.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.