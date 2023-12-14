Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) is $11.65, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 110.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDXG on December 14, 2023 was 627.79K shares.

The stock price of Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) has jumped by 3.62 compared to previous close of 8.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MDXG’s stock has risen by 5.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 34.90% and a quarterly rise of 7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Mimedx Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.53% for MDXG’s stock, with a 35.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $12 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDXG Trading at 19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +24.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG rose by +5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, Mimedx Group Inc saw 198.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from DOUG RICE, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.16 back on Nov 21. After this action, DOUG RICE now owns 102,200 shares of Mimedx Group Inc, valued at $35,786 using the latest closing price.

Stein Robert Benjamin, the President, Regenerative Med. of Mimedx Group Inc, sale 10,365 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stein Robert Benjamin is holding 317,803 shares at $61,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mimedx Group Inc stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.